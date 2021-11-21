Pondy co-operative petrol bunks refuse to fill fuel for MLAs’ vehicles

Puducherry :

It may be noted that the legislators fill petrol for their cars on credit from the co-operative petrol pumps. Confed and Amudhasurabhi petrol pumps are supplying petrol/diesel to the legislators and officials.





Due to huge arrears from the government, the Amudhasurabhi petrol pump at Ariyur and the Confed petrol pump at Kadirkamam were already closed.





The government owe a sum of Rs 2.50 crore to the cooperative petrol pump at Saram. Because of the huge arrears, petrol and diesel is not being filled to the cars of legislators for the last three days.