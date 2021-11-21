No fresh fatalities, 43 new COVID cases reported from Puducherry

Puducherry :

Puducherry topped in the number of cases (19), followed by Karaikal (16), Yanam (7) and Mahe (1), the Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release.





He said the active cases stood at 317, of whom 74 patients were in hospitals and the remaining 243 in home isolation.





A total of 11,72,390 doses, comprising 7,36,675 first doses and the remaining 4,35,715 second shots, had been administered so far, he said.