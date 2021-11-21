No fresh fatalities, 43 new COVID cases reported from Puducherry

No fresh fatalities were reported on Saturday in the four enclaves of Puducherry and the toll remained at 1,869 as the Union Territory added 43 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,28,631.
Puducherry:
Puducherry topped in the number of cases (19), followed by Karaikal (16), Yanam (7) and Mahe (1), the Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release.
He said the active cases stood at 317, of whom 74 patients were in hospitals and the remaining 243 in home isolation.
A total of 11,72,390 doses, comprising 7,36,675 first doses and the remaining 4,35,715 second shots, had been administered so far, he said.
