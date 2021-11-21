Vellore, Tiruvannamalai farmers furious over no relief for crop loss

Vellore :

According to Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam youth wing state president R Subash “We have been told that farmers in the four districts would only be provided agricultural kits comprising seed paddy, urea and fertilizer and that we would not be given cash compensation for inundated crops.”





Terming it brazen injustice, he said, “in what way is our loss and suffering caused by the recent wet spell, less than that of our Delta counterparts when all of us have lost crops due to inundation.”





Stating that the state planned to give Delta farmers cash compensation of Rs 20,000 per hectare in addition to the agri kits valued at Rs 6,000, Vivasayigal Sangam, Ranipet district president CS Mani wondered why the government was adopting double standards.





Calling on Chief Minister MK Stalin to reconsider this move, he said officials have informed us that we would be denied compensation though the area covered by inundated crops is lesser in the four districts.





“As the details are being updated on a daily basis we are yet to be given the final figure, but the common feeling is that it will be only around 1,000 hectares,” said treasurer N Rajamanickam.