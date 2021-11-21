Civic president abducts, assaults dentist: held

Madurai :

The victim, who’s a dentist, has been identified as Murugaperumal (25). Sources said that the victim allegedly had a love affair with a fellow doctor against the wishes of her parents and was thrashed as threat.





Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar said the incident occurred on November 18 while he’s moving away from the hospital. The victim got admitted to the Thoothukudi GH on Friday evening.





After inquiring, the SP said the mother of the woman doctor, who’s also a dentist, approached the panchayat president, who is her student, to threaten him.





The panchayat president, in a step further, abducted Murugaperumal and took him to Ottapidaram, where he’s thrashed.





D Nehru, Dean, Thoothukudi Government Medical College, when contacted, said the dentist Murugaperumal, is a special trainee for over a month and a native of Chengalpattu. However, the patient’s considered to be out of danger. “We are ready to cooperate with the police,” he said.





A case was filed against the panchayat president under Sections 365, 342, 294 (b), 324, 386 and 506 (11) of IPC and his SUV was seized.