Tamil Nadu govt buys time to file report on co-op institute work expenditure

Chennai :

Hearing a plea by G Sendarayan, president, Yercaud Lamp Co-operative Society, Justice R Suresh Kumar asked the government to file the report on November 24.





“Since the government has taken a decision to cancel the project at Yercaud by cancelling the earlier Government Order and issued the new GO on November 9, the court held that now the focus has shifted to the new GO,” the judge noted.





The petitioner had submitted that a considerable amount of money contributed by the district co-operative banks have already been utilised for the construction activities that are under way. “While plans were designed by a private architect and works began in Yercaud, the government on July 28 ordered to stop the construction works,” the petitioner submitted through his counsel PH Aravind Pandian.





On November 8, the court had directed the government to furnish details about how much money has already been spent, and directed it to file a status report of the construction works. Meanwhile, the State issued a fresh GO on November 9 cancelling the old GO issued to establish the institute in Yercaud.





The court then directed the government advocate to submit the details on November 24.