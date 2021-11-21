Heritage Walk in Thanjai to popularise more sites

Thiruchirapalli :

According to Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, the tourists who arrive in Thanjavur confine themselves to visiting the major spots like Big Temple, Palace and Saraswati Mahal.





“There are more similar heritage places across the district and to expose those sites, we have organised such Heritage Walks which would ensure exploring more sites that would attract the tourists,” said the Collector who joined the team and walked for around 5 km to Nalvar Illam and Ayyankulam.





There are more than 20 unexposed heritage sites including, Thanjavur Small Fort, Nalvar Illam, Chariot parking slot, Ayyankulam, Kalyanasundaram Higher Secondary School and Granary available in the district. “These sites would be renovated and sign boards would be displayed in Tamil and English to ensure the tourists know every details,” said the Collector.





He also said that the district administration has roped in the Thanjavur tourism development committee to make the necessary arrangements that would certainly draw the attention of the tourists arriving here.





“The main objective is to expose the heritage buildings present in the district to the tourists. We will have guides available for the tourists which would be helpful for them to witness the spots and know about them,” the Collector added.





Additional Collector (Revenue) Sukaputra, Corporation Commissioner Saravana Kumar, Palace Devasthanam Assistant Commissioner Krishnan and other officials accompanied the Collector.