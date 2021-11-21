20 districts of Tamil Nadu now have less than 10 cases

Chennai :

The highest number of 125 new cases were reported in Coimbatore, while Chennai saw 118 cases. A total of 73 new cases were recorded in Erode and 58 in Chengalpattu. While 20 districts reported less than 10 new cases on Saturday, Theni did not report any cases.





The overall positivity in the State stood at 0.8 per cent, and a surge was recorded in the TPR (test positivity rate) in Chennai that saw a positivity rate of 1 per cent. The highest positivity rate of 1.4 per cent was reported in Namakkal and Coimbatore.





As many as 1,00,705 people were tested in the State on Saturday. Currently, there are 8,827 active cases in Tamil Nadu.





At least 12 deaths due to the pandemic virus were recorded in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, including three each in Chengalpattu and Chennai.





As many as 879 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 26,74,327.