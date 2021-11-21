NE monsoon claimed 152 lives in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Among the districts, Cuddalore recorded the maximum casualties with 21 deaths, followed by Vellore with 17 and Villupuram 15.





The maximum number of deaths (70) was due to drowning and having been washed away in floodwaters. Also, 37 deaths were due to wall or roof collapse, while 26 were due to electrocution.As many as 97 were injured due to roof or wall collapse, said a note from the police.