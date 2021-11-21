Central team to inspect rain-hit areas from Nov 22

Chennai :

Informing this to reporters at state headquarters on Saturday, Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said the seven-member delegation would arrive here on Sunday.





On November 22, one team of Central officials will visit and assess flood damages in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram.





Another team would do the same in Kanniyakumari the same day. On November 23, one team will visit Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts, while another team will tour Vellore and Ranipet districts the same day.





Additional Chief Secretary Phaneendra Reddy and Principal Secretary Kumar Jayant will accompany one team each and guide them during the inspections, Ramachandran added.





“We have instructed District Collectors to take the teams to the most affected areas and also get them to interact with flood affected people. MLAs, MPs and farmers’ associations, cutting across political lines, have also been asked to meet the Central teams and apprise them of the flood devastation,” Ramachandran added, disclosing that the delegation is likely to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin on November 24.





The Revenue Minister said that they have initially sought Rs 2,629.29 crore and requested the Centre to immediately release Rs 549 crore. Adding that the initial amount sought was only for the first phase of flood damage and subsequent rains are causing devastation in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur, Kanniyakumari and Kancheepuram districts, the Minister said the state government has sought more details of the damages.





After the preparation of the initial report, rains continued in the aforesaid districts and all rivers in the state are in spate.





Flood water was being drained into Tamil Nadu rivers from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karantaka, causing devastation, Ramachandran said, adding that the government would collate the details of the initial and subsequent damages caused by the floods and seek more funds from the Union government.