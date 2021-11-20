TN rains: Stalin in Manali to assess monsoon-related damages

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Manali Pudhunagar in Tiruvallur district, to assess the damages of the Northeast monsoon in the state. He also visited the affected people at the camps.





Later in the Saturday evening, Stalin is expected to convene a cabinet-level meeting. The discussion is likely to be centred on the flood-damages assessment, relief works and also possibly on preparation for more rains as the Met department predicts downpour across Tamil Nadu for three more days.









The meeting gains importance with the centre-constituted team led by Rajiv Sharma, Joint Secretary, NATGRID, Ministry of Home Affairs, would be visiting Tamil Nadu to inspect the rain and flood damages, and suggest recommendations for central assistance.