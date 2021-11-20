Floods breach sluice gates in Villupuram

Chennai :

Due to the incessant rains for the past few days the rivers in Villupuram's Thennpannai and Sankarabharani are flooded.





The floods have increased the inflow in Veedur dam and Enathimangalam checkdam. On the early hours of Saturday, the gushing water breached two sluice gates located in Enathimangalam checkdam.





The water damaging the gates inundated the area and entered farmlands to the woe of the farmers. Tributaries of Thenpannai too are flooded.



