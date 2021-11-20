Sat, Nov 20, 2021

Kanagaraj posted as Deputy Inspector General of Prisons in Chennai

Published: Nov 20,202106:48 AM

Updated: Nov 20,202106:48 AM

A communication from prison and correctional services stated that G B Senthamaraikannan, Superintendent of Prisons, Central Prison in Coimbatore, has been promoted as Deputy Inspector General of Prisons and posted for Vellore Range, in the place of K Jayabharathi.

Representative image
Chennai:
The order noted that K Jayabharathi, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Vellore, is transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Tiruchy Range, in the place of R Kanagaraj.

On transfer, Kanagaraj has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Chennai Range, in the place of A Murugesan.

The order said that A Murugesan, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Chennai Range, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Head Quarters, in the existing vacancy.

