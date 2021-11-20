Kanagaraj posted as Deputy Inspector General of Prisons in Chennai

Chennai :

The order noted that K Jayabharathi, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Vellore, is transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Tiruchy Range, in the place of R Kanagaraj.





On transfer, Kanagaraj has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Chennai Range, in the place of A Murugesan.





The order said that A Murugesan, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Chennai Range, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Head Quarters, in the existing vacancy.