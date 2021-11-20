Stalin to chair DMK MPs meeting on Nov 21, ahead of Parliament session

Chennai :

Party General Secretary Duraimurugan, in a statement today said, the meeting, to be chaired by Party President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, will be held at 10.30 hrs at DMK headquarters ‘Anna Arivalayam’.





All the DMK Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members were asked to attend the meeting without fail. The meeting was expected to discuss the strategy to be adopted in the winter session of Parliament beginning on November 29.