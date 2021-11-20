Cattle trader ends life with two kids by jumping into well in Tirupur

Coimbatore :

Police said Jegan, 29, who had been into selling cattle in Karur district had come to his native Vellakovil in Tirupur along with his two children Tejasvi, 4, and Suvasvi, 2.





He left the house along with his two children in the evening. As he did not return home till late into the night, the relatives launched a search and found him dead along with his two children in a nearby well.





Police recovered the bodies of the deceased and further investigations are on to ascertain the reason for the extreme step.