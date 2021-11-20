Students’ protest against offline exams ends, says Education Minister K Ponmudi

Chennai :

After fruitful talks with protesters, the minister said that the students accepted off-line exams provided if they have time to prepare for it.





He said following the orders of chief minister M K Stalin, it was decided to give two months time to conduct semester exams in January for the existing students studying in the Arts, Science, Engineering, Polytechnic, and Vocational courses.





“They (students) have accepted the proposal and they had withdrawn their protest”, he said. Also, following the request of the students, the minister said that before conducting semester exams a common model test will also be conducted.