Cauvery in spate, flood alert continues

Coimbatore :

With rains continuing unabated in catchment areas, the reservoir has been receiving an inflow of 60,000 cusecs on Friday morning. As the dam remains full, the entire surplus was being released into the river as it is.





The dam reached its full capacity of 120 feet on November 13. The discharge from the dam was increased from 50,000 cusecs at 7.15 pm on Thursday to 55,000 cusecs at 9.45 pm and further to 60,000 cusecs at 10.30 am on Friday.





Of these 38,000 cusecs have been released through the 16 vents of Ellis saddle and 22,000 cusecs for power generation. Due to heavy discharge, the flood alert to people living along the banks of the Cauvery continues. Storage level in the dam stood at 120.10 feet on Friday, 8 am.





In the wake of heavy flow, the Dharmapuri district administration has banned tourists’ entry at Hogenakkal falls. Also, coracle operations continue to remain suspended for the fifth consecutive day