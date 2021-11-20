PMK leader lodges complaint seeks arrest of actor Suriya and Jyotika

Thiruchirapalli :

According to the complaint by the PMK State Deputy General Secretary M Prince, the recent movie produced and acted by Suriya had shown the Vanniyar community in a bad light.





“This has caused me mental stress and I have been working for the upliftment of the community for the past 20 years”, he stated in the complaint.





The complaint also stated that the movie had ridiculed the community leaders and had been planning to create caste clashes and demanded to initiate action against the director Gnanavel, actor Suriya and the producer Jyotika and arrest them.