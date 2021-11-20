Over 91,000 cusecs flowing, Palar runs bank to bank after 118 yrs

Vellore :

Following the unprecedented flow, the Ranipet district administration on Friday has advised residents of 17 villages on the Palar banks to move to safer places.





Though discharge in both the Palar and Ponnai anaicuts started reducing after 9 am, officials maintained round-the-clock vigil and updated the Collector every two hours.





Officials said that this was the first time after 1903 that the river was flowing bank to bank. In Kil Visharam, 600 people and their livestock were shifted to safer locations on orders of collector D Baskara Pandian at midnight.