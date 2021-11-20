Victory for farmers’ determination, hail Stalin, parties on repeal of farm laws

Chennai :

“I wholeheartedly welcome the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal the three anti-farmers laws. History teaches us that people’s wishes shall prevail in a democracy. I congratulate all the farmers and bow down to their determination for having achieved this through Gandhian means,” Stalin said in a tweet.





He also said that all the three farm laws should be withdrawn on the first day of the Parliament session and the Centre should hold talks with the farmers to fulfil their demands.





However, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the decision to repeal the farm laws was due to the fear of losing in elections.





“Repealing the farm laws shows that the PM is not concerned towards the plight of farmers or that there was a mental change but it was due to fear of elections. Reduction in fuel tax after losing the by-election is also for the same reason”, said Chidambaram.





PMK leader S Ramadoss welcoming the decision, said, “it is a big victory for farmers who protested for more than a year,” said Ramadoss.





The Left parties on Friday said that the decision to repeal the three farm laws was a victory of the protracted farmer’s struggle and also sought repeal of the electricity amendment bill.





Hailing the government’s decision as historic, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said it was a victory for the unprecedented protest by farmers amidst Covid pandemic, heat and cold wave and overcoming the government repression.





“We congratulate the farmers for their victory overcoming the government repression and false campaigns,” he said.





CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said that over 700 farmers who took part in the protest had died.