Many cadre want to go it alone in urban local body polls: R Srinivasan

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to media persons after receiving a willingness application for contesting the upcoming urban local body polls, Srinivasan said that the party has decided to receive applications from November 21 to 26.





But after noticing the enthusiasm among the cadre in Thanjavur, the party was forced us to commence the process from Friday itself and we would register a remarkable victory in Thanjavur civic polls, he added.





The general secretary said that the interaction with the party cadre revealed that they were willing to face the local body polls individually to show their strength in the state. “Most of the cadre suggested not to have an alliance with any party.





However, the high command will take a final decision and the State president will make it public. We will accept any decision that is taken by the party-state president,” Srinivasan said.