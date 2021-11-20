TNERC rejects plea to fix Rs 2.97 per unit for PM KUSUM scheme

Chennai :

In its order, TNERC stated that a comprehensive order for the KUSUM-C Solar Energy Generation system has since been issued in the order dated October 12 filed by TEDA which would address the issues raised in the earlier petition. “Hence, the present petition does not survive for further consideration and accordingly disposed of with,” it said.





The commission, in its October 12 order, had set a tariff of Rs 2.28 per unit for the solar energy generated from 20,000 agricultural pumps under Component-C of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) programme, and also approved an incentive of Rs 1 per unit payable to farmers for the net energy exported.





The TEDA and TANGEDCO had filed a petition seeking approval for a tariff of Rs 2.93 per unit for the solar energy generated under the PM KUSUM scheme and an incentive of Re 1 per unit for the energy exported to the grid.





The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has revised the target to solarise 1.5 million grid-connected pump sets from one million under the C-component of the PM KUSUM programme. The Ministry approved the solarisation of 20,000 grid-connected pump sets in the State by TEDA. Under the proposal, TEDA was to fund 40 per cent of the net capital cost.