Drop electricity amendment bill, demand Delta ryots

Thiruchirapalli :

According to PR Pandian, president, Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association, “the announcement is the result of the sacrifice of the farmers and we demand the ministers who termed the agitating farmers as terrorists to tender unconditional apology.”





He also claimed that laws were withdrawn only with an eye on the upcoming assembly elections in five states. “The BJP has lost its faith among the people, and they will certainly lose in the five states like its ally AIADMK lost in Tamil Nadu”, Pandian stressed.





Swaimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, secretary of Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, said, similar to the farm laws, the Electricity Amendment Bill also would affect the farming community.





So it should also be repealed. He said that the agitating farmers were portrayed in a bad light by the Centre without understanding the real concerns of the farming community.





“Farmers were fighting for their rights and the announcement was the result of sacrifice of over 600 farmers,” Vimalnathan said.





Hailing the announcement, Ayilai Siva Suriyan, Tiruchy district coordinator, All India Vivasayigal Sangam, said, the Prime Minister should not wait till the winter session but convene a special parliamentary sitting and make the withdrawal announcement, he said.





Ayyakannu and farmers end their 46 day relay hunger strike:





Meanwhile, a section of farmers led by P Ayyakannu, state president of Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam, ended their relay hunger strike following the announcement by the PM. “We are on the 39th day of our 46-day s