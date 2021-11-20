‘Audit units set up in probe agencies to deal fraudsters’

Coimbatore :

Speaking through a video conference after inaugurating the 53rd Regional Conference of Southern India Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in Coimbatore, the Chief Minister said that the audit wings has been started in the Economic Offence Wing (EoW) and Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to probe into irregularities in financial institutions.





Expressing his inability to participate in the conference in person, due to the ongoing flood relief works, Stalin emphasized that the country requires a strong financial infrastructure and regulations for better growth.





“The role of chartered accountants does not end with their contribution towards finance and accounting, but also in drafting laws and reforms. You play a pivotal role in shaping and developing the economy of the nation. Also, the chartered accountants are in committees constituted by the government to take important decisions, he said.





Calling them as saviours of the economy, the Chief Minister said that the government will incorporate any suggestions put forth by the chartered accountants for inclusive growth of the state. Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan also spoke virtually at the conference.





Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin is expected to visit Coimbatore on 21 November to unveil several completed projects and participate in investors meet.