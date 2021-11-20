Vaccination must to visit public places in TN: DPH

Chennai :

In a letter to all the Deputy Director of Health Services and Greater Chennai Corporation, the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam said the order was to ensure that people aware of being infected should not expose anyone by visiting public spaces, market, theatre, assembly, entertainment spaces, schools, colleges, hostels, hotels, shops, factories, or any other such place and thus, these places should be occupied by only those who are vaccinated.





Further, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine instructed the owners of such places to inform the public that people who are vaccinated only shall be allowed to enter such places.





Tamil Nadu declared COVID as a notified disease under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act 1939 on March 13, 2020 and these regulations have been put in place to check the transmission rate.