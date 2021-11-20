Depression weakens, moves to interior Tamil Nadu

Pedestrians hold umbrellas while trying to cross a street in the heavy rain (Image credit: PTI)

Chennai :

In the past 24 hours, at least five places in TN received extremely heavy rains, 37 areas experienced very heavy rains, and over 66 places received heavy rains.





“The depression has weakened into a well-marked low pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining Karnataka and Rayalaseema on Friday. It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken further in the next 24-hours,” said N Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC.





For the next 48 hours, The Nilgiris, Ariyalur, Erode, Perambalur, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Salem, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and delta districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to get heavy rains along with thunderstorm.





Chennai is likely to remain cloudy. Thunderstorm with light to moderate showers is likely to occur in a few areas for the next two days. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.





Villupuram district (Tindivanam, Koliyanur, Vallam, and Valavanar) received the highest rainfall of 22 cm each, followed by Manampoondi (Villupuram) 21 cm, Puducherry and Kalakurichi 19 cm each, Tiruvanamalai 15 cm, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, and Krishnagiri with 14 cm of rainfall each, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Dharmapuri received 12 cm each, Chennai airport, DGP office, Alandur, MGR Nagar, and Nungambakkam recorded 5 cm of rainfall each. During the monsoon season from October 1 till November 19, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry received 514.3 mm against 304.7 mm of rainfall.