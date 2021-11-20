Chennai, Kovai continue to report around 120 COVID-19 cases

Chennai :

All other districts had less than 100 cases. Erode recorded 74 cases The overall positivity rate in the State stood at 0.8 percent, while the TPR in Chennai was 0.9 per cent after 1,02,088 more samples were tested in the State, including 13,550 samples in Chennai. The highest TPR of 1.3 per cent was reported in Coimbatore.





There are a total of 8,953 active cases in the State currently, with about 1,305 in Chennai. A total of 884 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 26,73,448.





As many as 13 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu, including the highest of four in Tiruchy. The total toll touched 36,349.