Tamil Nadu to conduct field study on marginalised communities

Chennai :

This is following Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's visit to Poonjeri village near Mammalapuram where he has announced various schemes for the marginalised people.

The state is soon embarking on the mission to conduct a district-wise enumeration of Narikuruvas, tribals, and other members of the community.

The Chief Secretary has also directed the District Collectors to send a study report on their economic status also.

The basic infrastructure facilities available to these communities will have to be assessed by the revenue officials and reported back to the Chief secretary, according to an order issued by the office of the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary.

A Need Assessment format will check on the marginalised communities like Narikuruvar having voter identity cards, Aadhaar, community certificate, ration cards, old age pension, MGNREGS job card, Chief Minister's health insurance, and old-age pension.

The Chief Secretary has directed the District Collectors to coordinate with the department concerned to take steps to solve the grievances of the marginalised people.

He also said that the Special Programme Implementation Department would monitor the cards.

The Collectors are also directed to take up the work on priority and to take necessary steps for uplifting the status of the marginalised people.