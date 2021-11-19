Fri, Nov 19, 2021

Audit divisions in EOW, DVAC formed to probe corporate crime: Stalin

Published: Nov 19,202107:00 PM by IANS

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said the state government has formed a new audit division in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Speaking at the 53rd Zonal Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) through a video conference, Stalin said the new audit divisions will probe the corporate/business organisation crimes.
 
He also said the government is ready to consider and implement the recommendations of the Chartered Accountants for inclusive growth and for setting right the state finances.

