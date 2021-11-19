Tamil Nadu universities in 'cross fire' over implementation of NEP

Chennai :

Though the previous AIADMK government too opposed NEP and had formed an expert committee, which had urged the Centre to make several amendments, the union government did not heed its request.





The Ministry of Education has written to institutions, colleges, and universities to submit their action-taken reports at the earliest, in view of the rising concern that fewer action has been taken since the NEP was launched.





The University Grants Commission's (UGC) latest order to all the vice-chancellors in the State for setting up NEP cells in their respective universities, had also left the HEIs bewildered.





"ln order to ensure that vision of NEP, 2020 gets translated into reality, I would request you (vice-chancellors) to establish "NEP Cell" in your institution and make initiatives operational as well as monitor their progress on a timely basis", UGC chairman D P Singh, in a circular said.





Both UGC and the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), which were the nodal agency in monitoring the implementation of NEP, had also warned the HEIs in the State that the affiliation would be at stake if NEP activities were not carried out.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next, on condition of anonymity, that despite the state government had written several official letters on the apprehensions with regard to NEP, the ministry concern had not given any positive reply to the State till now.





He said though the UGC, in November 2020, warned the universities that funds would be frozen if HEIs failed to complete even one of the NEP recommendations, the financial assistance continued last year.





"However, since the new academic year had started, the universities have expressed concern whether they might not get funds if NEP was not implemented since UGC had asked the vice-chancellors to send detail action report on NEP before December," he pointed out.





N Pasupathy, representative of the Association of University Teachers (AUT) claimed that certain State-run universities have slowly started implementing NEP to get the funds from the Centre without any interruptions.





“As UGC has the powers to even derecognize an institution without consulting the State, Tamil Nadu government should come out with clarity on NEP to allay the fears of the universities," he added.