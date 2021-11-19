Shuffle among prison officials in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The order noted that K.Jayabharathi, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Vellore is transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Trichy Range, in the place of R.Kanagaraj, who has been transferred.





On transfer, Kanagaraj, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Chennai Range, Chennai in the place of A Murugesan.





The order said that A Murugesan, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Chennai Range, Chennai has been transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Head Quarters, in the existing vacancy.