OPS welcomes Modi's announcement on farm laws, says he is friend of farmers

Chennai :

In a statement, the AIADMK leader said that Modi has proved that he is a friend of farmers by setting up precedence. He said that Modi has clarified that the centre was not able to explain the benefits of the farm laws brought by the centre to a section of farmers.





The move by the Prime Minister to withdraw the three laws ( Farmers produce trade and commerce act, farmers agreement of price assurance and farm services act and the essential commodities act) shows his kind-heartedness and his understanding related to the farmers. The AIADMK wholeheartedly welcomes the decision of the centre in withdrawing the three farms laws, the statement said.





AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran termed the announcement as a victory for protesting farmers and demanded that the Union government in future should hold talks with farmers before enacting bills related to agriculture. He also demanded the Centre to withdraw the anti-farming projects like neutrino, hydrocarbon and methane extraction from Tamil Nadu.





Earlier in the day, Panneerselvam demanded the DMK government to increase the compensation to farmers whose crops have been damaged by the recent floods. "The DMK leader M K Stalin as the opposition leader demanded Rs 75,000 compensation for one hectare but now as a chief minister, he had announced Rs 20000 compensation for one hectare. This double stand adopted by the DMK is an act of vengeance against the farmers," OPS said demanding Stalin to maintain what he had said as the leader of the opposition.