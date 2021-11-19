TN farmers leader Ayyakkannu ends 39-day-long relay hunger strike

Chennai :

Ayyakkannu, along with his fellow farmers, ended the strike and distributed sweets to the motorists in Trichy- Karur high way.

Trichy district Secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association Ayilai Sivasuriyan also hailed the Prime Minister's decision to repeal the farm laws against which farmers across the country were protesting since last one year.

Sivasuriyan told IANS: "We wholeheartedly welcome the announcement of the Prime Minister repealing the three farm laws which were totally against the interests of the farmers and agriculture. However, we would like to remind the Prime Minister and his team to make Minimum Support Price for crops into a law as this is another area of exploitation taking place against the farming community of the country."

The farmers in Tamil Nadu were on a relay hunger strike for the past 39 days led by P. Ayyakkannu against the three contentious farm laws.

CPI leader M. Thangarasu who was at the forefront of the agitation while speaking to IANS said, "The government of India and Prime Minister specifically has, at last, understood the folly of the draconian farm laws and the announcement of the Prime Minister is welcome. This shows that democracy and democratic traditions are intact in the country. The Prime Minister must also consider providing Minimum Support Price for farm products and we hope that this would also be met."