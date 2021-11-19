9 killed and 9 injured as building collapses in Pernambut town due to rain

Vellore :

All victims were members of a joint family of the late Dr.Marudu Ansari. Locals who spoke to this reporter said they were taken aback when with a loud crashing noise the house collapsed trapping all sleeping inside due to the cold and early hour.





The dead were identified as Muba Fathima (21), Ruby (25), Arisha (21), Thansila (30), Afeera (3), Gowsar (50), Manullah (13), Afira (6) and Tahumeel (4). The dead included 7 women and 2 males.





The injured who included 5 males and 4 females were identified as Hana (7), Hafeera (8), Shameer (26), Thoufiq (30), Thoushiq (35), Aafib (30), Naveera (50), Moideen (6) and Hafeera (30). While all were admitted to the Pernambut government hospital, both Moideen and Hafeera were referred to the Vellore government medical college hospital.





Rescue efforts were still on and first on the scene were members of the congress party including district president G Suresh Kumar and vice president Ms Krishnaveni. Police, revenue and fire and rescue services officials coordinating efforts while collector B Kumaravel Pandian also visited the spot.