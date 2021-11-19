Fri, Nov 19, 2021

Govt will be forced to repeal Farm Laws: Rahul’s 11-month-old video from TN goes viral after Modi speech

Published: Nov 19,202110:50 AM by Online Desk

Updated: Nov 19,202110:53 AM

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed the three controversial farm laws, a video of Rahul Gandhi addressing a crowd in Tamil Nadu was going on rounds across social media.

Rahul Gandhi. File photo
Chennai:
In the video, Rahul had said, "I am very very proud of what the farmers have been doing. I fully support farmers and will continue to stand with them. Mark my words. Take it from me. These laws the government will be forced to take them back. Remember what I said."

The video posted on January 14,2021 has garnered likes from netizens now. 

Rahul, who has been actively raising his voice against the laws, also reacted soon after it was repealed. "The country's Annadata bowed his head of arrogance with Satyagraha. Congratulations on this victory against injustice! Jai Hind, Jai Hind's farmer," he tweeted.



The Centre, which has held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with the farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claimed they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations. The laws are expected to be repealed in the upcoming Parliament session.

