Govt will be forced to repeal Farm Laws: Rahul’s 11-month-old video from TN goes viral after Modi speech

Chennai :

In the video, Rahul had said, "I am very very proud of what the farmers have been doing. I fully support farmers and will continue to stand with them. Mark my words. Take it from me. These laws the government will be forced to take them back. Remember what I said."





The video posted on January 14,2021 has garnered likes from netizens now.





Rahul, who has been actively raising his voice against the laws, also reacted soon after it was repealed. "The country's Annadata bowed his head of arrogance with Satyagraha. Congratulations on this victory against injustice! Jai Hind, Jai Hind's farmer," he tweeted.







Mark my words, the Govt will have to take back the anti-farm laws. pic.twitter.com/zLVUijF8xN — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 14, 2021





The Centre, which has held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with the farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claimed they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations. The laws are expected to be repealed in the upcoming Parliament session.