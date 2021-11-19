TN classes 9-12 annual exams likely to be held in May 2022

Chennai :

The School Education Department was planning to conduct board/annual exams between March and April next year even for Class 9 students with the truncated curriculum. A senior official from the Department said though schools for classes 9-12 reopened from September 1, regular classes could not be conducted in the past two weeks due to festival holidays and incessant rainfall.





“Even this week, schools could not be opened in many districts due to heavy rain and floods. Online classes were suspended even in private schools. Therefore, it would be difficult to cover all the portions in the stipulated time,” he added. Stating that a review meeting would be conducted to take stock of the situation, the official said, “Since authorities were very clear that the syllabus will not be reduced further to make up for the holidays, they felt the need to extend the board exams schedule.”





Another official said that the State government is also firm on not overburdening the students. “It was also decided that the proposed orientation and counselling programme for the students will not be reduced after reopening of schools,” he said, adding, “Regular parent-teacher meetings will also be organised.” He said private schools were also instructed not to hold half-yearly exams or any other revision tests without consulting Education Department authorities. “However, the government plans to conduct common revision test hasn’t been put on hold as yet,” he added.