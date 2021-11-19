8.36 lakh inoculated in 9th mega vax drive in Tamil nadu

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian had earlier announced that the mega vaccination drive will be held twice a week, Thursday and Sunday, to increase its reach. The drive was organised at primary health centres, government hospitals, anganwadi centres, nutrition centres, schools and key locations at 26,000 camps across the State.





Subramanian inspected the government vaccination camp in Mylapore and nearby localities organised by the Greater Chennai Corporation. He said, despite continuous rains in 23 districts, 8.36 lakh people were vaccinated, including 3.36 lakh first doses and 5 lakh second doses. He added that about 75 lakh people in Tamil Nadu have not taken their second dose yet and steps are being taken to identify and vaccinate them. More than 1.2 crore doses of vaccines are in stock in the State currently.





While inspecting the drive, he said dengue awareness special camps and monsoon special medical camps are also being conducted across the State. “Special medical camps for the rain-affected are already in place, with 1,500 mobile facilities put to service.





Additionally, mobile camps have also been set up at 1,560 locations for those affected due to the floods,” he said.