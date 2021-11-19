Vellore: RDO probe ordered into suicide of bride

An inquiry by the Vellore RDO has been ordered following a two-day-old bride committing suicide in her house two days ago, sources said.
Vellore: Police said that Bhuvaneswari (21) a third year nursing student in a private nursing institution and a resident of the Muthumandapam area in Vellore was married to Manikandan (28) working in a private company, at Kaveripakkam in Ranipet on November 15. The new couple returned to Vellore on Tuesday night. The girl’s grandmother Pappammal and brother found her hanging from the window bars on a dhoti on Wednesday. Vellore north police registered a case and are searching for reasons for the suicide.
