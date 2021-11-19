10-yr RI for woman pushing daughter into flesh trade upheld

Chennai :

Justice P Velmuragan had dismissed the convict’s appeal against the Pocso Court order. The judge has also convicted other accused, including those who are acquitted by the trial court.





“The victim has narrated the incident and identified all the accused saying their names. The court finds that the evidence of the victim is cogent, consistent and trustworthy, which inspires the confidence of this court. This court finds that all the accused have committed the charged offences and the trial court failed to appreciate the same,” the judge said in the order.





On recording the submission, the judge confirmed the lower court’s order of a 10-year jail term to the victim’s mother. “The accused, without even considering the age of the victim, have committed the offence and hence there are no mitigating circumstances to award lesser punishment and the court is not inclined to show any leniency in awarding the sentence,” the HC held.