Forest-based tourism spots closed in Kodai

Few tourism venues in Kodaikanal, a popular hill station in Dindigul district, will remain closed on Friday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for several districts, including Dindigul with heavy rains forecast in coming days.

Kodaikanal (File Photo) Madurai : Kodaikanal Revenue Divisional Officer S Murugesan, when contacted on Thursday, said not all tourism spots, but forest-based tourism sites including Moir Point, Guna Caves, Pine Forest and Pillar Rocks would only be restricted for tourists for safety reasons.

Related Tags : Kodaikanal Tourism | IMD | Heavy Rains