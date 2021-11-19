Will appoint new officer for murder probe against MP: TN to Madras HC

Chennai :

State Public Prosecutor (PP) Hasan Mohamed Jinnah made the submission before Justice M Nirmal Kumar stating that Sundara Rajan, Inspector, CB-CID, Villupuram will be appointed as IO in the murder case.





The PP submitted this while the judge heard the bail plea of the Cuddalore MP. Ramesh is currently incarcerated in the sub-jail of Cuddalore in a murder case pertaining to the death of one Govindarajan, who was an employee in the MP’s Cashew nut factory.





As Ramesh is under remand now, he appealed for his release on bail citing his health conditions. However, Senthil Vel, son of Govindarajan objected to Ramesh’s move. The complainant stated that since the accused is an influential person, he is getting privileges in the Cuddalore sub-jail. Countering his arguments, Hasan Mohamed Jinnah submitted that no privileges have been given to the accused.





The judge reserved an order on the bail petition.



