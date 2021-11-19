Kavinadu Kanmoi in Pudukai full after 12 years

Thiruchirapalli :

According to officials, the kanmoi, which has an ayacut of 715.88 ha and bunds running for a length of 4,625 metres, gets inflow from the Senthamangalam canal that gets water from its own catchment area. The surplus from the kanmoi would flow into Gundaru.





For the past one week, the inflow into the kanmoi was 250 cusecs. As the water body was filling up steadily, around 150 cusecs of water was released into Gundaru. As the inlet and surplus channels were desilted well ahead of monsoon, it helped in maximum storage in the tank. The tank attained full storage earlier in 2009.





Meanwhile, on Thursday, two shutters from the kanmoi were opened for safety as it was full. The revenue officials and the police issued warning to those residing along the Gundaru and other surplus channels.





Detailing about the storage position of tanks and other reservoirs in the district, Pudukkottai PWD officials said that there were as many as 5,074 irrigation tanks, including Grand Canal Division, Aganiyaru basin, South Vellaru division. As per the readings on Thursday, among the total tanks, 856 had reached their full capacity, 2,039 had 99 per cent and 1,347 were 75 per cent full and 584 above 50 per cent storage.





Kaundanya river in spate





In Vellore, the Mordana dam near Gudiyattam surplussing for more than a month has resulted in heavy flows in the Kaundanya river which flows over the ground level causeway leading to police diverting all traffic through the Kamaraj bridge. Residents who gathered near the river to watch the flow and take selfies were chased away.