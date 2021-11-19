Tamil Nadu temples audit reports in 2 weeks

Chennai :

R Shanmugasundaram, Advocate General, made the submission before the division bench comprising acting judges, Justice R Mahadevan and Justice PD Audikesavalu. The judges were hearing a petition by Rangarajan Narasimhan, who prayed for a direction to the HR&CE to audit all the temples in the state. On recording the submissions made by the AG, the bench adjourned the matter for two weeks. Also, in another case, Rangarajan Narasimhan wanted the court to direct the government for the appointment of trustees to the HR&CE temples. Responding to this, the AG contended that applications were invited for the post of trustees.



