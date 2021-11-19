Cauldron moved atop Annamalai Hill for Deepam fest

Tiruvannamalai :

Carried on poles strung through metal hoops attached to the 5 feet high, 130 kilo cauldron, a total of 32 workers carry it in turns (16 at a time – 8 men at each end of the poles) to reach the hill top by 4 pm. They then placed it on the same spot where it annually located and attach stay wires to ensure that the cauldron is secure and not moved by strong winds at the hill top.





“Due to the current rain, there might be some delay in the fixing the cauldron on the hilltop,” temple officials revealed.





The 1,000 metre-long gada cloth which will be used as the wick reached the temple on Wednesday and after special poojas will move to the hilltop on Friday morning, the same time when the 3.50 tonnes ghee which serves as fuel for the wick also moves to the summit. The flame to be lit at 6 pm on Friday can be seen nearly 10 km away from the town.





That the festival – albeit with tight security and restrictions to reduce the anticipated crowd - was allowed this year has made devotees happy. The main festival in Tiruvannamalai, is the time when locals make some money through various eateries and shops which cater to the crowd. “With restrictions in place and continuing rain we do not know whether people will come as expected,” said Ramesh, a local auto driver.