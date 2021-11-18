Five killed in Tamil Nadu road accident

Chennai :

Three persons were also injured in the accident that took place at Parappalayam in Tamil Nadu's Erode district . The passengers in the minivan were returning home after offering prayers at Dhandayuthapani temple at Palani in Dindigul district.

The deceased have been identified as -- Thenmozhi (20) wife of Mohan, Theivani (45), Manju (18), Arukani (40), and the mini-van driver Prakash alias Padayappan (24). Mohan, Kumaresan and Muthuswamy suffered serious injuries.

Police said that the truck-laden cement travelling from Sivagiri to Erode collided head-on with the minivan at around 12.30 p.m.

The mini-van was totally mangled and damaged in the accident. Police were informed of the accident by the fellow motorists following which a police team rushed to the spot and the personnel rescued three passengers.

Four women and the driver died on the spot. Police have arrested the driver of the truck, Manikantan (41), and registered a case against him.