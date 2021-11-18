Pradip Kumar to take charge as Coimbatore City Commissioner

Chennai :

S Prabakaran , DIG Establishment, has been transferred and posted as the new Joint Commissioner of Police (east), Chennai in the place of S Rajendran, who has been asked to assume the office of JC, traffic, south, Chennai.





P K Senthilkumari, DIG and JC, Traffic, South, Chennai has been transferred and posted as the new DIG, establishment.





S Rajesh Kannan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pulianthope, has been asked to take charge as the new SP at Vellore in the place of S Selvakumar, who has been shifted and posted as AIG, administration, Chennai.

Tirunelveli SP, N Manivannan, has been posted as the new DC, Pulianthope.





P Saravanan, AIG, administration, has been asked to take charge as the new SP of the Tirunelveli district.





Sujit Kumar, SP, NIB, has been transferred and posted as the new SP of Tiruchy, in the place of Pa Moorthy, who is transferred and posted as SP, SID, CB-CID.





RV Ramya Bharathi, on return from deputation, has been posted as SP, cyber arangam , but placed her services with DVAC.