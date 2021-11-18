Permanent recognition of Tamil Nadu private schools withdrawn

Chennai :

The Madras High Court had recently directed the State government to take a decision within six weeks on a petition moved by the All India Private Educational Institutions’ Association seeking direction to grant permanent recognition to the private matriculation schools.





Pointing out that from 1974 onward, recognition of private schools was granted initially on a temporary basis for one to three years, the education secretary said subsequently the government had issued orders for grant of permanent recognition in deserving cases.





The official said after the issuance of the order to permanently recognize the private schools a number of incidents took place concerning school buildings, classrooms infrastructure of the matriculation schools endangering the safety of the children.





Recalling a few incidents, including fire accident that occurred in 2004 at a primary school at Kumbakonam due to the negligence of the school authorities claimed the lives of 94 children, official after duly considering, the recognition shall be granted to all the private schools for a period of three years or for the period of specified in the structural stability certificate or building licence whichever is earlier, which shall be renewed periodically.





However, the order said as regards to the private schools, which have already been granted permanent recognition shall continue to have that recognition. The schools that are permanently recognised should furnish the certificate concerned and duly renewed. The official said failure to submit the certificates will entail withdrawal of permanent recognition.