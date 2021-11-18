OPS urges Stalin to continue Rs 2,500 Pongal distribution scheme

Chennai :

In a statement, the AIADMK leader said that the DMK government has let down the public who voted them to power. The previous government had brought in the cash gift distribution scheme during 2020 and 2021 to help the public celebrate the Tamil festival Pongal.





In 2020, the AIADMK government announced a cash gift of Rs 1,000 for each ration card and the scheme was executed at a cost of Rs 2,363 crores. In 2021, even as the state revenue was hit badly, the government continued the scheme by sanctioning a sum of Rs 5,604 crore revising the gift amount to Rs 2,500. All these schemes were implemented by the AIADMK at a time when the Covid imposed lockdown was in place, but now the situation has eased.





"The objective of the Pongal cash gift was to help the public hit by Covid to celebrate the Tamil festival. The DMK may choose not to implement any scheme but they should not discontinue the public welfare scheme brought in by the AIADMK. The DMK in its poll manifesto promised so many things, but in reality, are stopping the schemes of AIADMK much to the disappointment of the public," OPS said.





Further, the public is hoping for the Pongal cash gift and the DMK government should continue the Pongal cash distribution scheme respecting the expectations of the voters and the public, the statement added.