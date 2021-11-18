Auto drivers oppose RTOs’ move to intensify travel paper checking

Chennai :

“Even as the extension of the validity of the documents ended, we have come to know that some public transport vehicles are on roads without renewing them. If such vehicles are involved in any accidents, they cannot claim insurance. It may endanger public travelling in their vehicles,” the circular dated November 15 said, directing all the regional transport officers to conduct inspections to check permits, fitness certificates and pollution certificates on daily basis.





Reacting to it, CITU’s Tamil Nadu Autorickshaw Workers’ Union general secretary M Shivaji said even after the relaxation of the lockdown restrictions, the vehicles are not fully in operation. “Still people are reluctant to travel in public transport and it has impacted our income badly. Several auto drivers are struggling to pay their rents, wards school fees and EMI for their vehicles,” he said, pointing out that during the COVID pandemic, over 100 drivers have killed themselves owing to debt burden.





He said that the circular to crackdown on public transport vehicles has come at a time when the situation has not returned to normalcy and it created panic among drivers. “We urge the department to immediately withdraw the circular and extend the validity of the transport documents further,” he demanded.





Meanwhile, an audio of the transport department official warning an autorickshaw driver affiliated to a trade union about impending crackdown and decision to levy Rs 10,000 fine for non-renewal of permits and pollution certificate has become viral. When asked whether the government has decided to enforce the fines as per the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act 2019, a senior transport department official said that the government has not given its concurrence to implement the new fines.