Allies rap DMK over PM’s speech on temples

Chennai :

State BJP president K Annamalai was reportedly among the audience in Srirangam temple. The issue came to light after Narasimhan Rangarajan, of Srirangam lodged a complaint and posted a video online alleging threats from saffron camp.





DK president K Veeramani had questioned the event and sought to know its background. NTK convenor Seeman sought to know if the HR&CE run temples were in the control of the department or RSS. TN Congress chief KS Alagiri, told DT Next, “Congress opposed it as soon as it happened. State should use it to file a case against Annamalai.” Strangely, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu is silent about it.