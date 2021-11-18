One party using film for political gains: IJK

Thiruchirapalli :

Offering donations to the tune of Rs 66 lakh to places of worships located in his constituency, Paarivendhar said no one can interfere into the right to work of any individual as that will never have any impact on the society and advised those who disturb the right to work to realise this fact.





Indirectly hitting out at the PMK for targeting Suriya starrer Jai Bhim to disturb public peace, the IJK founder president claimed that the entire episode finally revolved around money.





“While the victims focused in the movie are not bothered about anything, a particular political party has made out an issue to ensure their presence in the state as they have lost their space in Tamil Nadu,” he claimed. Stating that there will not be any impact, he said, “No one is compelled to watch a movie. If someone does not like the story, do not watch it.”